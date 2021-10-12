Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.41

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.28.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

