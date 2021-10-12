Totally (LON:TLY) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Shares of TLY stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 16.75 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.62 million and a P/E ratio of 178.00.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

