Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Town Sports International stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,204. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in a number of business and investment activities. It operates through the Clubs segment, which is comprised under the NYSC, BSC, PSC and WSC brand names. Its locations offer a group exercise and fitness programs, racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities.

