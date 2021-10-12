TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier bought 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCON traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

