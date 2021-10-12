TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 205,912 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 277,972.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 258,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

