TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.88 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.17.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.