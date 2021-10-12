TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$18.88 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.17.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNW shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

