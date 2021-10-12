Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report sales of $20.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,602. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 million, a PE ratio of 561.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,120 in the last ninety days. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.