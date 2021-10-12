Trexquant Investment LP Invests $328,000 in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

