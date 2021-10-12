Trexquant Investment LP Invests $371,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

