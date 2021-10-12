Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,552 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Camtek were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 46.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

