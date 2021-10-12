Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,076,000 after acquiring an additional 426,192 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 75,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

