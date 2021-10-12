Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
