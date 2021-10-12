Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TPH stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

