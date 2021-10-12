Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 688.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trillion Energy International stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.