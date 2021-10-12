Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Update

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 688.4% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trillion Energy International stock remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Trillion Energy International has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

