TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 4,041 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.