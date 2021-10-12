TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.