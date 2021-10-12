TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

BTT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

