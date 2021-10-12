trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $941.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.75. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.