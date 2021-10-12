Truist Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $51.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.20.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after buying an additional 3,931,904 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 385,507 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

