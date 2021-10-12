Truist Securiti Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Riley Exploration Permian in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

REPX stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,940 shares of company stock worth $2,348,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

