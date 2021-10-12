Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.44 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OAS. Truist upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of OAS opened at $104.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,904,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $44,863,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

