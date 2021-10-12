TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 214,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

TRST opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.