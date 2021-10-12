Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 2,102.4% in September

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 2,102.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

Tscan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.