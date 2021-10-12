Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

TWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

