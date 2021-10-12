Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

