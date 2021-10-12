Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

