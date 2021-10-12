Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.50. 101,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,311. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

