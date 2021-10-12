Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TRQ traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.50. 101,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,311. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$390.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

