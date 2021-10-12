TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TSP) Lock-Up Period To End on October 12th

TuSimple’s (NASDAQ:TSP) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 12th. TuSimple had issued 33,783,783 shares in its IPO on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,351,351,320 based on an initial share price of $40.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth $7,437,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

