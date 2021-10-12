Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.65 and its 200-day moving average is $353.28. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

