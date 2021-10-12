TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).

John D’Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, John D’Angelo purchased 40,000 shares of TZ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,080.00 ($2,914.29).

About TZ

TZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops intelligent devices and smart device systems that enable the commercialization of hardware and software solutions for the management, control, and monitoring of business assets. It offers smart lockers and cabinet security solutions. The company also provides associated value added services.

