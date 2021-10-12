TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider John D’Angelo purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,285.71).
John D’Angelo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, John D’Angelo purchased 40,000 shares of TZ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,080.00 ($2,914.29).
