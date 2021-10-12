Ubiq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,294.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $48,294.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

