UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $192,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

