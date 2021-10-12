Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Purchases 3 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33) per share, with a total value of £115.56 ($150.98).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £122.58 ($160.15).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,865 ($50.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £99.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,031.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,150.86. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.96%.

ULVR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

