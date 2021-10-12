United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,372,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $158.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.