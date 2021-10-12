Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

VIG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.44. 56,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

