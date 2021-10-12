Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $100,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 415,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,201,760. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

