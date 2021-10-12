Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.99 Billion Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,993,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.