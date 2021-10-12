Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 14,559 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,903,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Insulet worth $1,620,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $99,330,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $72,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,543.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,664 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insulet stock opened at $293.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -637.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

