Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 587,660 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 587,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of NovoCure worth $1,732,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,229.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

