Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.63

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.63 and last traded at $81.68, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after buying an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

