Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,125. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

