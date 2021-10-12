Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $57.12 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,269,188.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at $39,957,415.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

