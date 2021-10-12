Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after purchasing an additional 280,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

