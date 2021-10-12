Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.22 million. Veracyte posted sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,236. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.