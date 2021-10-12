Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $374.00 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $374.00 million and approximately $20.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00297715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,481,272,316 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.