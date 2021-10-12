VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $466,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,665 shares of company stock worth $4,461,884. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

