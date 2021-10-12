Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.