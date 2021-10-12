Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VET. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.59.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

