Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649,743 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Vertex were worth $58,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Vertex stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

