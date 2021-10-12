Vertical Research Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Sell

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

CMBM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,069. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

