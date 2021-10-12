Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

